With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
ADVERTISEMENT Cathy Miller, a Christian baker from Bakersfield, California who declined to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple’s ceremony in 2017, won in court on Friday after years of litigation.
Miller, who owns Tastries Bakery, was represented by the Thomas More Society in the discrimination case. She cited her religious beliefs for the refusal to make the lesbian wedding cake. According to Fox News , special counsel Charles LiMandri said “We applaud the court for this decision. The freedom to practice one’s religion is enshrined in the First Amendment, and the United States Supreme Court has long upheld the freedom of artistic expression.”
Miller holds the Christian belief that marriage is a sacrosanct institution between one man and one woman. She directed the couple to another bakery that would fulfill their request, but was still met with a litany of lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit was brought against her on behalf of the couple by California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment, which claimed she violated a 1959 state law called the Unruh Civil Rights Act.
According to Fox News, that law protects “consumers from discrimination by businesses on the basis of race, ethnicity or religion.”
Judge Eric Bradshaw of the Superior Court […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.