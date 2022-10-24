ADVERTISEMENT Cathy Miller, a Christian baker from Bakersfield, California who declined to make a wedding cake for a lesbian couple’s ceremony in 2017, won in court on Friday after years of litigation.

Miller, who owns Tastries Bakery, was represented by the Thomas More Society in the discrimination case. She cited her religious beliefs for the refusal to make the lesbian wedding cake. According to Fox News , special counsel Charles LiMandri said “We applaud the court for this decision. The freedom to practice one’s religion is enshrined in the First Amendment, and the United States Supreme Court has long upheld the freedom of artistic expression.”

Miller holds the Christian belief that marriage is a sacrosanct institution between one man and one woman. She directed the couple to another bakery that would fulfill their request, but was still met with a litany of lawsuits.

The latest lawsuit was brought against her on behalf of the couple by California’s Department of Fair Housing and Employment, which claimed she violated a 1959 state law called the Unruh Civil Rights Act.

According to Fox News, that law protects “consumers from discrimination by businesses on the basis of race, ethnicity or religion.”

Judge Eric Bradshaw of the Superior Court […]