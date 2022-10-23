With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Republican Congressman Tom Emmer has ambitions of being the third-highest GOP member if they win a majority in the midterms. Did his ambition make him commit a tactical error by attacking Tucker Carlson’s son, a staffer for Emmer’s biggest competitor?

Tucker seems to think so and lashed out at Emmer in leaked conversations. According to Axios:

An irate Tucker Carlson phoned Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), chairman of the House Republican campaign committee, with an ultimatum on Friday: Either reveal which staff member took a swipe at Carlson’s son, a Capitol Hill aide, in an article about internal House GOP politicking — or the Fox host would assume Emmer himself was to blame for the quote.

Just two weeks before the midterms, the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee — who is headed into a high-stakes leadership race if House Republicans win the majority — finds himself on the wrong side of the nation’s most powerful right-wing TV host.

The inside drama illuminates the high stakes, divisions and power jockeying already under way as the GOP seeks to retake power. Emmer also now finds himself under attack from two MAGA celebrities: Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

Here are the Tweets from Donald Trump Jr. and Marjorie Taylor Greene:

It was bad enough that RINO Tom Emmer had his henchmen attack Tucker Carlson's 25 year old son to the Daily Beast, but now Emmer is trying to throw the staff of another member of Congress under the bus to cover his own ass??? What a pathetic coward. pic.twitter.com/mD0O2WFNr0 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 24, 2022

I stand with Buckley Carlson. — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) October 23, 2022

This all seems to be based around Emmer’s ambition to be Majority Whip and trying to stop his main competitor, Jim Banks, who employs Buckley Carlson. As Axios noted:

The source of the Fox News host’s anger was a Daily Beast article, published early Friday, detailing the already vicious backroom jousting over leadership slots in a potential House Republican majority.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — who employs Carlson’s son, Buckley Carlson, 25, as communications director — is expected to face off against Emmer for House Republican whip, which would be the majority party’s No. 3 leadership position.

The Daily Beast quoted an anonymous “GOP strategist” as saying of Banks: “Deep down, he dies to be liked by the Establishment. He hires Tucker Carlson’s son, a 24-year-old kid, to be his communications director.”

Though neither Emmer nor members of his staff have been confirmed as the originators of the attack against Buckley Carlson, it’s hard to imagine Tucker Carlson and other respected conservatives going after Emmer if they weren’t certain. This would be on par with Emmer’s track record as a RINO; his ACU Conservative Rating is 80%, on par with Liz Cheney, while Banks has a rating of 97%.

The only thing uglier than the politicking we see from a public perspective is the politicking that happens behind closed doors in Washington DC. Whatever happens after the midterms, we stand with Buckley Carlson.

