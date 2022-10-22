With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite It appears that the work we’ve been doing here on PJ Media to bring awareness to the outrageously overbroad constitutional amendment in Michigan called Proposition 3 is working. People all over the country are sitting up in alarm after reading what could happen if Michiganders vote yes on the Planned Parenthood and ACLU-funded ballot initiative that would enshrine not only abortion into the constitution but the right for minors to have control over all reproductive-related medical questions including “sterilization.” The amendment is a clear attack on parental rights.
Today, I was targeted by someone calling himself the leading strategist in Michigan behind the Prop 3 initiative. For a leading strategist, he has very poor production skills. Joe Spaulding is the candidate for the Ottawa County Commissioner who thinks he’s very important and right about everything. Despite me spending several hours asking him directly if Prop 3 would include gender transitioning for minors under “sterilization” and “reproductive rights,” he refused to answer and instead claimed my questions were “trans bullying.”
In the following video, he attacks critics of Prop 3 by making a bizarre argument that people want to force 12-year-olds to have the babies of sex traffickers. […]
