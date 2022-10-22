With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

A study funded by Moderna has found that the company’s mRNA vaccine actually raises the risk of contracting Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) over time.

The preprint study concluded that after a recipient gets three doses, including the booster shot, the effectiveness of the vaccine against the recent strains of the virus was “moderate to high.” But that effectiveness against all variants “waned rapidly” and completely disappeared after 90 days.

The Epoch Times reported that the mRNA shot’s efficacy against BA.2, BA.4, and BA.5 became negative after 150 days, while it became negative against BA.1.12.1 after 91 days. The vaccine’s efficacy against the subvariant BA.1 remained above 50 percent after 150 days, meaning the jab was only effective against the said strain within 150 days.

Meanwhile, research published in the New England Journal of Medicine found that the effectiveness of Pfizer’s mRNA jab for children aged five to 11 also became negative after a certain period, supporting the Moderna-funded study that the mRNA injections actually increase the probability of coronavirus infection.

Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an analysis back in September, which revealed that the shots started to lose effectiveness after about six months and were considered worse against omicron subvariants compared with the earlier coronavirus strains. This was also confirmed by a preliminary Swedish investigation.

“Somewhat implausibly, we even observed a negative vaccine effectiveness against omicron infection from week 14, indicating that vaccinated individuals experienced a higher risk of infection than those unvaccinated,” the preprint paper stated.

Moderna develops mRNA injection that can supposedly heal heart damage caused by its COVID-19 vaccine

More studies proved mRNA vaccines can cause an assortment of adverse events. And yet the government has allowed Big Pharma to develop a new mRNA vaccine that was said to “repair damaged cardiac muscles” caused by the vaccines developed using the same technology. (Related: Moderna developing new mRNA injection to heal damaged hearts, after mRNA covid vaccines cause heart damage.)

According to the Gateway Pundit, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel recently announced the development of this new mRNA injection. The piece described the vaccine maker as having found the “cure” for the “tyrannical medical-industrial complex’s latest manufactured health crisis.”

In an interview, Bancel elaborated that this new injection will be administered directly into the heart muscle. The resulting treatment, he claimed, will “grow back new blood vessels and re-vascularize the heart.”

“It’s a bit like science fiction medicine,” said the Bancel. “It is exciting to me.”

The announcement came amid controversies involving the pharma company’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Many injected with it had fallen to sudden adult death syndrome. Healthy athletes, performers, musicians, news anchors, soldiers, teenagers and healthcare workers have dropped dead like flies due to heart-related issues allegedly stemming from the mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Scott SJWellfire mentioned on his “Final Days Report” podcast that the COVID-19 mass vaccination drive was conducted “for maximum damage effect.”

“People are dying at an unprecedented rate. There is a 40 percent increase in death rate, according to life insurance companies,” he said.

Visit PharmaceuticalFraud.com for more news related to Big Pharma and their deadly products.

Watch the video below about Moderna’s new mRNA vaccine that purportedly cures heart damage caused by COVID-19 vaccines.

This video is from the SJWellFire: Final Days Report channel on Brighteon.com.

