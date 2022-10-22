The BBC has secretly prepared emergency scripts to be read out on the radio in case of major blackouts in the UK this winter, due to energy shortages.

According to a report from The Guardian, the BBC has, as part of routine planning for emergency scenarios, created scripts which would help “reassure the public” if there was to be a “major loss of power” in the National Grid, which supplies England, Scotland, and Wales. Northern Ireland is not part of the same electric grid and would therefore be unaffected.

During national emergencies, the BBC has a responsibility to provide information to the country, as part of government civil planning. The BBC scripts, which would be broadcast on FM and long-wave frequencies that are usually used for BBC Radio 2 and 4, would warn members of the public that blackouts could last for up to 48 hours.

One script for a hypothetical news bulletin warns that “emergency services are under extreme presssure… [and] people are being advised not to contact them unless absolutely necessary.” Another script notes that “the government has said it’s hoped power will be restored in the next 36 to 48 hours. Different parts of Britain will start to receive […]