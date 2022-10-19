With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
With violence rising in numerous states around America, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine took a tough stance in September when he awarded over $8 million to 13 local law enforcement departments to help them fight crime in their cities. Governor DeWine said at the time, “By investing in our law enforcement agencies and our peace officers, we’re also investing in the safety of our citizens. The goal of this grant program is to support the around-the-clock work of local law enforcement authorities so that they can enhance their efforts to keep citizens safe.” Even with Governor DeWine addressing the issue, officers will never truly be out of harm’s way. In Dayton, Ohio, officers tried to help a man, who ended up stabbing one of them in the neck.
On Thursday, Dayton police officers received a call from a concerned woman about her 29-year-old son, Tyler Patrick. She detailed how he was banging around the house, damaging items, and acting delusional. Sending officers to the residence, the police were able to have a conversation with Tyler before they believed he should be transported to a local hospital. Casually walking him out of the house, Tyler surprisingly […]
