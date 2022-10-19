With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Hypocrisy in government is nothing new. We see it constantly from Democrats, sometimes from Republicans, and 100% of the time from woke District Attorneys across the nation. Pennsylvania’s Josh Shapiro is one of the worst and now he wants to be governor of the state.

The top law enforcement politicians in the state had the gall to complain about high crime. But his opponent, Republicans state senator Doug Mastriano, wondered where Shapiro has been the last six years. He and Tucker Carlson had a good laugh about it.

BREAKING: Senator Mastriano joins Tucker Carlson to slam Josh Shapiro’s criminal record and promote his Freedom Gas planhttps://t.co/h32eLqAUhn pic.twitter.com/JqnkwSy1mv — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 19, 2022

Other than Arizona, the Pennsylvania gubernatorial race may be the most important in the nation. The impact of this race will spread far beyond Pennsylvania and will have an impact on the America First movement as well.

