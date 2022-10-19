With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Today, Joe Biden said, “Let’s debunk some miss here, my administration has not stopped or slowed U.S. oil production.”

Biden: "Let's debunk some miss here, my administration has not stopped or slowed U.S. oil production." Fact-check: Joe Biden canceled the Keystone XL Pipeline on his first day in office. https://t.co/ZmAwMPQAFb pic.twitter.com/B2JglvtOeD — Media Research Center (@theMRC) October 19, 2022

This is a lie.

Biden just now: "We have not stopped or slowed oil production” Meanwhile: pic.twitter.com/384bxNHJ5d — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 19, 2022

But he wasn’t done yet. He bragged about how brilliant his regime is for “selling” from the strategic oil reserve at $90 a barrel, then replenishing later at under $70 a barrel. This makes sense to most, but it’s technically not accurate. I won’t detail why that’s not true because it’s pretty dry stuff, but one thing this is very true is that Democrats blocked President Trump from replenishing our strategic oil reserves at $24 a barrel.

BIDEN: "By selling from the [oil reserve] at the higher price of $90 earlier this year and then re-filling it in the future at a lower price around $70 will actually make money." President Trump wanted to fill the reserves when oil was $24/barrel, but Democrats blocked him. pic.twitter.com/C3OyXM1Qfs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2022

America is facing the worst energy crunch we’ve seen since the Carter administration. The difference now is that we are facing multiple existential threats to go along with skyrocketing energy and failing relationships with energy producers. By itself, the energy issue could send us back to the economic hardships of the Carter years. With everything happening now, this is just another piece of the puzzle that could collapse our economy altogether.

