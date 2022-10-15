With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Stacey Abrams, the current Democratic candidate for governor of Georgia, created a PAC after her close loss to Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) in 2018. Called “Fair Fight PAC,” the name alludes to the scurrilous election denial by Abrams that she lost because of “voter suppression.”
Abrams has used Fair Fight PAC to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars. But there are questions about where a sizable portion of that money went and what it was spent on.
Long-time Abrams aide Andre Fields acts as Fair Fight’s political director. Records show that members of Fields’ family and several friends have received thousands of dollars in “consulting fees” despite the fact that they all have full-time jobs and have no political experience.
Fox News: Fields’ sister, Darius Faulk, is one of the cash recipients. The Fair Fight PAC has disbursed more than $120,000 to her for training consultant services since August 2021, Federal Election Commission records show. Faulk appears to have practically no political experience. She’s worked for Hofstra University’s women’s basketball program since 2017, serving as its director of operations before landing a promotion to assistant coach, according to the school’s athletic website. The Fair Fight PAC has also […]
