A strong majority of voters oppose sexually explicit books in public school libraries, data that is incredibly striking as we head into a midterm election in which the institutionalized sexualization of children is a top issue.

Also, out of voters contacted by phone and email in a survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports and the Capitol Resource Institute, 89% said parents should be informed about what their children are being taught in the classroom.

Meanwhile, 85% of parents said they were opposed to sexually explicit books in elementary school libraries, 79% opposed such material for middle school libraries, and 69% remained opposed to explicit books for high school libraries, as well, The Blaze reported.

Last year after now-Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin won a hard-fought campaign in which parental rights in education was at the center, a poll from the Becket Fund for Religious Liberty found that 63% of voters believed that parents should have the “final say” on the curriculum that is taught to their children and that their right to opt their kids out of lessons that are at odds with their personal values ought to be protected, as we reported at the time.

Youngkin, running in a state in which bitter school board battles over transgender policies gained national attention, emphatically endorsed parental rights while his opponent, former Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe, just as emphatically supported the polar opposite view of curriculum that should be taught in the classroom.

Likely taking a hint from Youngkin’s victory, the Republicans have been courting concerned parents in the months leading up to the midterms by vowing to fight to combat explicit and inappropriate content in public schools.

But it is hardly a challenging task to highlight concerns parents may have about what they’re being taught in the classroom.

Over the last two years, outraged parents have attended school board meetings in droves to protest, among other concerning policies and ideas, the inclusion of radical sexual ethics being taught under the guise of “sex ed” in public schools.

Concerns have been raised and voiced at lively school board meetings, where some moms have gone viral after reading aloud from sexually graphic books they found in their child’s school library, including scenes describing sex between adults and children.

In at least one infuriatingly ironic case, one outraged mother who read from a graphic book was told by board members the books were not fit for the children present at the meetings, despite the fact that the title was available to children in their own school libraries.

A mom in @ClarkCountySch reads from a graphic assignment her daughter was required to do. Her mic then gets cut off because it’s inappropriate for a public discussion. Adults can’t handle hearing this content yet they readily give it to kids in school. How does it make sense? pic.twitter.com/GFP1bGhNlg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 17, 2022

Parents with a wide array of political beliefs and worldviews have been outraged to learn of some of the explicit and inappropriate lessons public school children are being subject to, and yet the establishment has scathingly branded the movement as bigoted and dangerous.

The mainstream media and prominent left-wing activist voices have treated objections to sexuality education in school as anti-LGBT while the federal government has, quite literally, investigated protests against school boards as domestic terrorism.

In one stunning example, the social media account Libs of TikTok has gained considerable prominence on Twitter by simply sharing videos filmed by proponents of exposing children to LGBT ideology stating their case.

The videos themselves have caused outrage, as social media users hear from teachers telling their own social media audiences about how they discuss sexuality and gender ideology with their students.

Yet Libs of TikTok is being portrayed as the perpetrator of hate, with the American Medical Association recommending the DOJ investigate accounts sharing “disinformation” about gender surgeries after Libs of TikTok simply shared a video Boston Children’s Hospital uploaded to their own website.

