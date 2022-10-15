Shawn Thew/Pool via AP The White Coat Waste Project has uncovered that the head of the NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, edited papers regarding bat-virus research conducted in Wuhan in January 2020, just weeks after the initial outbreak of the virus in China.

Throughout the author’s time investigating the COVID origins , the White Coat Waste Project has been an invaluable resource, aiding my efforts to investigate the role that individuals and funding from government organizations may have played in the creation and release of a deadly virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Aside from the very clear question that continues to go unanswered (namely, why we are funding US viral research at a Chinese military lab in the first place), it now appears that additional questions have risen about the oversight of funding awarded to EcoHealth Alliance (EHA).

From the White Coat Waste Project : According to a paper published in late 2020 —well after the pandemic began and EHA was under the microscope for its role in funding risky animal experiments at the Wuhan Animal Lab—Fauci himself edited and approved a study co-authored by Daszak that described how EHA traveled to Bangladesh to collect the highly-deadly Nipah virus from […]