With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
Shawn Thew/Pool via AP The White Coat Waste Project has uncovered that the head of the NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, edited papers regarding bat-virus research conducted in Wuhan in January 2020, just weeks after the initial outbreak of the virus in China.
Throughout the author’s time investigating the COVID origins , the White Coat Waste Project has been an invaluable resource, aiding my efforts to investigate the role that individuals and funding from government organizations may have played in the creation and release of a deadly virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Aside from the very clear question that continues to go unanswered (namely, why we are funding US viral research at a Chinese military lab in the first place), it now appears that additional questions have risen about the oversight of funding awarded to EcoHealth Alliance (EHA).
From the White Coat Waste Project : According to a paper published in late 2020 —well after the pandemic began and EHA was under the microscope for its role in funding risky animal experiments at the Wuhan Animal Lab—Fauci himself edited and approved a study co-authored by Daszak that described how EHA traveled to Bangladesh to collect the highly-deadly Nipah virus from […]
Read the whole story at redstate.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.