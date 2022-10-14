With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.
President Donald Trump has responded after the Democrats’ Jan. 6 Committee officially issued a subpoena for him to testify before Congress.
Trump has reportedly said that he will accept the subpoena and is happy to testify, provided he can do it on live TV.
According to reports, Trump will agree to testify but doesn’t want the Democrats and their allies in the media to selectively edit his video testimony to make him look bad.
NYT correspondent Michael Schmidt said: “Since it became public that the House select committee planned to subpoena Trump for his testimony, the former president has been telling aides he favors doing so, so long as he gets to do so live, according to a person familiar with his discussions.”
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has long-term cooperation with Trump, told CNN’s Jake Tapper:
“In terms of the subpoena, for him, that is actually one of the things that has animated him.“He’s been talking to advisers about how, you know, he would consider testifying if they would air it live, which is also not surprising…it seems hard to imagine the committee would go for that.” WATCH : Maggie Haberman: Trump Says He’ll Testify to Jan. 6 Committee If He […]
