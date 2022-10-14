Liberal billionaire George Soros funded groups that are now urging the heads of major Big Tech platforms to step up their censorship just before the 2022 midterm elections. The Soros-funded Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights (LCCHR) spearheaded an Oct. 13 open letter signed by 11 other liberal groups pining for Big Tech to “[t]ake immediate steps to curb the spread of voting disinformation in the midterms and future elections and to help prevent the undermining of our democracy.” The letter agonized over how “[t]he 2022 midterm elections are only a few weeks away, but online disinformation continues to confuse, intimidate, and harass voters, suppress the right to vote, and otherwise disrupt our democracy.”

The groups addressed the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg , Google CEO Sundar Pichai , Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal , YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki , TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew , Snap CEO Evan Spiegel and Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri . Soros gave a whopping $30,325,500 to at least seven of the 12 total signatories between 2016 and 2020.

MRC President Brent Bozell didn’t mince words about what side of the political aisle was going to be most affected by what the Soros-funded groups were […]