As many of you know, four days ago the excellent Riley Waggaman spelled out, in clear detail, the painful history of Russia’s recent “vaccination” mandate for all Russians mobilized for combat in Ukraine.

This solid piece was quickly slammed by Thomas Röper, a German writer living in Russia, who argued, with more vehemence than evidence, that Russia certainly was not requiring “vaccination” of its troops (as the US, British, French and German governments have been doing).

Röper’s screed was then picked up by Vanessa Beeley, UK Column and Robin Monotti on Telegram — as it pains me to report, since I admire all three (and consider Robin and Vanessa friends).

For those who want a more detailed account, the contretemps was carefully reported by OffGuardian’s Catte Black, who made the crucial point that we who seek the truth, and try our best to tell it, at a time when doing so is ever harder and more dangerous, must never let ourselves be swayed by wishful thinking, out of sympathy to any side in any of the conflicts raging all around us now.

If, for instance, we believe that Ukraine is a Nazi hell-hole, and US/NATO cat’s-paw, and therefore see where Russia’s coming from (the view I share with Riley, Catte, Vanessa, Robin and UK Column, among others), that does not mean we think that Putin does no wrong—especially when he does what the US, British, French and German governments are doing.

If, moreover, forcing an experimental medical procedure on unwilling persons is a Nazi thing, then Putin shouldn’t do it, nor should we let him get away with doing it, however ardently we cheer his opposition to the Nazis in Ukraine.

I could go on; but there’s no need—because the story has now changed, and for the better: Riley Waggaman reports that Russia will no longer force its conscripts to be “vaccinated”

Can I get an amen?

That is great news, at a time when there’s so little of it; but we must do more than simply share it.

We also have to ask why Russia has decided to halt “vaccination” of its mobilized reservists. To that important question, one reasonable answer is that the horrific toll of all those “vaccinations” has been coming clear in Russia, prompting Putin to do something that few heads of state in Covid-World will any longer do: i.e., control the damage, by stopping the injections that have done tremendous harm, demonstrably.

As readers of our weekly compilations of reports of people “dying suddenly” worldwide know all too well, the Sputnik “vaccination” drive has had a lot of people “dying suddenly” all over Russia. (No, Virginia, it isn’t just the mRNA shots that kill people, but all the others, too: J&J, AstraZeneca, China’s Sinovac—and Russia’s Sputnik, which is based on AstraZeneca’s concoction.)

And now we find, predictably, that all too many of those young men jabbed for war have also been “dying suddenly”—and if we know it, it must be known in Russia, too, at least to those who eyes are not wide shut to the hideous effects of COVID “vaccination” there.

Just below are two reports of mobilized reservists lately dropping dead, in Novosibirsk and near Yekaterinburg (reports that you’ll find also in our latest compilation, which will go up soon). And down below those two reports, you’ll find a recent summary of reservists’ “sudden deaths” (including suicides) lately posted on the Russian site Meduza.

It’s not a stretch to figure that the Russian government has read that piece, and that they’re also well-aware of other evidence that those shots kill, and people know it.

So who’s done more for Russia—and, indeed, for Putin? Those who have sought out, and told, the awful truth about the lethal “vaccination” of those troops-to-be, or those bellowing reflexively that it just can’t be true, because they “side” with him (and Russia, too, or so they think)?

In any case, what Putin should do next is halt all “vaccination” of the Russian people, whether they’re been mobilized or not.

Article cross-posted from Off-Guardian.

