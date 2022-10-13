Food inflation is exploding as much as 40% year over year (for fresh and dried vegetables) while today’s CPI number is deemed a catastrophe for the Biden administration and its disastrous economic failures. On Wednesday, the PPI (Producer Price Index) rose 0.4% for the month, twice the expected amount, and today’s CPI print reveals a shocking 8.2% year-over-year inflation rate, the highest in 40 years.

The highest price increases are being seen in food, airfare, natural gas, health insurance and public transportation. Butter is up 32.2% and eggs are up 30.5%. A Breitbart news story reveals more shocking numbers: (note the nearly 16% increase in vegetable prices in just one month…)

Fresh and dried vegetables: up 15.7 percent for the month and 40.2 percent for the year.

Grains: up 10.7 percent for the month and 30.4 percent for the year.

Fresh eggs: up 16.7 percent for the month and 97.3 percent for the year.

Bakery products: up 0.8 percent for the month and 14.0 percent for the year.

Pasta: up 1.1 percent for the month and 34.1 percent for the year.

This is, of course, exactly what happens when a tyrannical, economically illiterate government wages war on food, farmers and fertilizer while engaging in insane levels of money printing that accelerate the collapse of the value of the dollar.

Understand that “inflation” isn’t even the right word for this. It should rightly be called central bank theft from the people, because that’s largely where this phenomenon comes from. Except, in this case, there are also fundamental food shortages at play which have been engineered into the system to cause scarcity and famine.

So we really have a combination of a central bank financial cartel looting everybody’s currency and a criminal, illegitimate government that’s actively destroying the energy infrastructure that’s necessary for fertilizer and farming.

The end result is, of course, entirely predictable: Widespread starvation and an eventual mass uprising across America as people can no longer afford to eat.

Perhaps that’s why White House Director of National Council Brian Deese just said that things are, “moving in the right direction.” Seriously, this is what he just said:

WH Deputy Gaslighter @econjared on accelerating inflation: Everything is "moving in the right direction" pic.twitter.com/HAMY9GNLc6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 13, 2022

Frankly, a better explanation would have been something along these lines:

Everything is fine… pic.twitter.com/JtNtXlRzrV — il Donaldo Trumpo (@PapiTrumpo) October 12, 2022

The Biden regime’s excuses for trying to explain away disastrous inflation sound a lot like CNN reporters claiming, as police cars burn in the background, that BLM protests are “mostly peaceful.”

Sure, everything’s fine if you’re part of the political elite, receiving bribes and kickbacks from a corrupt, dictatorial regime that prints all the money it needs out of thin air. But if you’re a regular American who has to work to earn the money you use to buy groceries, surviving all this without going hungry is becoming increasingly difficult.

The food riots will begin in 2023, across both the United States and Europe. Thanks to Joe Biden, America is going to look more and more like Sri Lanka…

1 oz. silver coins are getting obliterated across all retailers and wholesalers

In a non-recorded phone call, I spoke with Chris Olsen of Treasure Island Coins and Precious Metals. (Disclaimer: Treasure Island is a sponsor of Brighteon.com.) He told me the silver coin wipeout taking place right now across retailers and wholesalers is historic. There are very few 1 oz. silver coins remaining anywhere, and he told me that within a month or so, they likely wouldn’t be able to even place orders for people wanting 1 oz. silver coins because the time to fulfill those orders would exceed 30 days. So expect long wait times to even be able to order silver coins.

On the good news side, 10 oz, 100 oz and 1000 oz silver bars are still available. Once the coins are completely wiped out, people will resort to buying these larger silver bars because those are the only things left.

Everybody who knows what’s happening in the world of precious metals knows that silver prices are heavily manipulated to create the appearance of a strong dollar (vs. metals). In reality, the dollar is losing value at record speed — as evidenced by the catastrophic inflation numbers reported today — but with gold and silver prices suffocated by dishonest paper trading, the powers that be can create the temporary appearance that metals aren’t rising compared to fiat currency.

This effort, however, can only be maintained temporarily. At some point, gold and silver prices leap skywards, achieving their real world value against a collapsing dollar currency. But until that day comes, people can buy physical gold and silver at ridiculous “discounts” due to the price manipulation. That’s why there’s almost no physical silver remaining in the marketplace (1 oz. coins), because at current prices, they represent the deal of a lifetime. According to many experts — including Robert Kiyosaki and John Perez — silver is currently discounted at least 80% – 90% off its real-world value. Since the price manipulation can’t continue forever, it’s a obvious that silver prices are heading into the stratosphere.

Gold and silver are immutable assets that will survive the collapse of western currencies, nations and central banks

After the British Sterling collapses, and the Euro collapses, and the Yen collapses, and the dollar is on its way out, gold and silver will be the immutable assets that hold value through the annihilation of fiat currencies and bankrupt nations. Whoever holds gold and silver can protect their assets from the wipeout, then they can use physical gold and silver to purchase large assets at deep discounts: Vehicles, businesses, factories, large tracts of land, airplanes, agricultural equipment and so on. (Disclaimer: Do your own research and work with your own financial advisor to determine what course of action is best for you. This article is not personalized financial advice.)

Get full details on all this and much more in today’s Situation Update podcast, which features me singing, “America the Beautiful” set against a Wal-Mart beat down filled with violence. (Oh yes, it’s twisted…)

In today’s podcast:

Vegetable prices spike 40% in a year

Other foods increase 20%, 30% as inflation goes INSANE

Covid lockdown babies show cognitive decline

French politician says Macron is NOT vaccinated, all a fraud

Jury award in Alex Jones RIGGED trial is a travesty of justice

US economy will lose 175,000 jobs A MONTH in 2023 and beyond

Biden to DESTROY US industrial base by banning aluminum from Russia

#Silver coins about to be completely WIPED OUT of all inventory

Russia issues civil defense warning to prepare for radiological events

Entire UK medical system on verge of collapse as doctors FLEE

“Queerfest” Halloween drag event pushed on children, sponsored by gender surgery clinic

Moderna claims new mRNA injection will REPAIR your damaged heart

Interview with Paul Preston, founder of New California State movement

