U.S. senators are preparing to call Big Pharma CEOs to testify before Congress after a senior Pfizer executive admitted under oath that COVID-19 vaccines were not tested against transmission before going to market.
As Slay News reported , Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, Janine Small, made the explosive confession during a European parliamentary Covid hearing.
Small testified that neither she nor any other Pfizer officials knew whether its vaccine would stop transmission of Covid before entering the market last year.
The admission from Small emerged during questioning from Member of the European Parliament, Rob Roos.
Roos asked Small during a session: “Was the Pfizer COVID vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market? Did we know about stopping immunization before it entered the market?”
“No,” Small said in response, while seemingly laughing at the notion.“You know, we had to … really move at the speed of science to know what is taking place in the market.”“We had to do everything at risk,” she added. WATCH: Watch as Pfizer executive Janine Small admits to EU parliament that Pfizer did not test the vaccine for preventing transmission of Covid prior to it being made available to the public. Small […]
