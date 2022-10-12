With money flowing in from the CARES Act (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security), it is a logical assumption that financial incentives from the government are a driving factor behind the deadly hospital protocols, especially when the protocols involve lethal drugs like Remdesivir—a drug condemned as being a safe COVID-19 treatment by numerous professionals. Presently, professionals like doctors, lawyers, first responders, concerned citizens, faith leaders, and families that have lost loved ones to the cruel hospital protocols are taking a firm stand to say they’ve had enough. And although heavily censored by the Pfizer-controlled mainstream media, the voice of those against the ongoing draconian COVID-19 procedures that are undoubtedly attempting to open the door to a new world order is getting louder. Putting the disaster into perspective, […]

Despite a growing effort to spread the word about the lethality of hospital COVID-19 protocols—which are still in place today—the controversial medicine Remdesivir remains the only antiviral drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat COVID-19 for hospitalized patients. What is driving these contentious treatment protocols, which incorporate death-inducing Remdesivir? With the Biden administration’s public health emergency still in place, a coalition of advocates is exclaiming, “follow the money.”

Read the whole story at www.uncoverdc.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker