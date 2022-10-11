The arbiters of so-called ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation’ of recent years are so far from impartial that they actually censor the truth about vital topics, even when undeniable proof exists. This is happening extensively in the arenas of health, safety, economics and national security. Fake news dominates the dissemination of nearly all news about these subjects, and the lies are never removed or corrected via Google, YouTube, social media, TV news or the newspapers.

In other words, there is a completely different standard for misinformation when it comes from the mouths of pundits, pharma hacks and so-called “experts” at the CDC, FDA or on MSM. For example, when it comes to promoting the Covid clot shots, it’s fairly wide open to claim just about anything positive about them, even when it’s not based on science, data or clinical trials. Simply go on television and swear up and down that the Wuhan virus jabs are “safe and effective,” and have no side effects, and always work, and keep you from getting a “bad case” of coronavirus. Say anything and it remains posted, uncensored, unedited, never corrected or taken down.

On the other hand, say anything negative about the Fauci Flu stabs, and within minutes or hours it will be taken down or labeled as ‘misinformation’ and ‘disinformation.’ Even when the bad news about the clot shots is verified by scientific studies, autopsies of the vaccinated, analyzed data and thousands of VAERS complaints, according to MSM, it’s fake news, conspiracy theory and misinformation.

Simply go on YouTube or any social media platform and talk or publish information about all the injuries and deaths caused by the Covid-19 vaccines, and the search results in Google for those posts and videos will turn up nothing (if the information is not deleted completely). That’s why the jabbed-up masses are locked in their hypnotic state, while their blood is polluted with millions of toxic “spike protein” prions. Even if they hear some countering information to the lies they have adopted as truth, when they go to verify that information, Google tells them otherwise.

Completely different ‘standard’ for misinformation when MSM disseminates it, where no rules apply for censorship whatsoever

Here are clips of the ultimate pharma shill and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, and libtard pundit Rachel Maddow (where Russell Brand exposes her) swearing the Fauci Flu vaccine always works and nobody who gets jabbed can ever catch or spread the virus, plus she claims that’s not just in the clinical trials but proven in real world data. And they’re STILL UP on YouTube and social media. They even post faked CDC data that also has yet to be censored, corrected or taken down.

That’s how you know that the vaccine industrial complex (VIC) runs nearly all media, because the lies stay posted and the truth gets taken down, permanently. The vax-shills keep getting paid while the truth-tellers are de-funded and bankrupted by pharma. If you don’t bow down to the VIC, CDC and CCP (Chinese Communist Party) in Washington DC, then you are a “conspiracy theorist” and “domestic terrorist” spreading harmful disinformation that is responsible for killing fellow Americans, according to the script-reading pharma shills.

