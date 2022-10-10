The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation donated $1.27 billion to “advance progress toward the global goals” during United Nations General Assembly week last month, with $200 million going toward the development of an invasive global digital ID system, Life Site News reported.

“We see the greatest progress when governments, the private sector, and local communities collaborate in global health programs,” said Bill Gates, co-chair. “The commitment this week to combat preventable diseases and save millions more lives through the Global Fund replenishment is a great step forward in getting back on track to reach the Sustainable Development Goals.”

The $200 million will be used to expand global Digital Public Infrastructure.

“This funding will help expand infrastructure that low- and middle-income countries can use to become more resilient to crises such as food shortages, public health threats, and climate change, as well as to aid in pandemic and economic recovery. This infrastructure encompasses tools such as interoperable payment systems, digital ID, data-sharing systems, and civil registry databases,” according to the news release published on Gates Foundation’s website .

Life Site News reported: Michael Rectenwald, author […]