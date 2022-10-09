We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again every time we’re proven right. The wokest Democrats in office today are often the most racist people in American politics. Usually, this racism is directed at White people, but Hispanic members of the Los Angeles City Council were caught on leaked audio Sunday expressing racism toward Black members of their own governing body.

The audio, which first surfaced last month on Reddit and came from a meeting last fall, has been verified by the LA Times.

The LA Times reported:

Three Latino members of the Los Angeles City Council and a top county labor official held a conversation last fall that included racist remarks, derisive statements about their colleagues and council President Nury Martinez saying a white councilman handled his young Black son as though he were an “accessory,” according to a recording of the meeting reviewed by The Times.

Martinez referred to the councilman’s child as “ese changuito,” or that little monkey, soon after.

During the conversation with Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León and Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, Martinez also described Councilmember Mike Bonin at one point as a “little bitch.”

De León appeared to compare Bonin’s handling of his child to Martinez holding a Louis Vuitton handbag. He also referred to Bonin as the council’s “fourth Black member.”

“Mike Bonin won’t f—ing ever say peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a f—ing word about us,” he said.

De León did not respond to repeated requests for comment. Cedillo, contacted Saturday night by The Times, said, “I don’t have a recollection of this conversation.”

On Sunday, after this article was published online, Martinez issued a statement apologizing for her comments, saying, “In a moment of intense frustration and anger, I let the situation get the best of me and I hold myself accountable for these comments. For that I am sorry.”

“The context of this conversation was concern over the redistricting process and concern about the potential negative impact it might have on communities of color,” she added. “My work speaks for itself. I’ve worked hard to lead this city through its most difficult time.”

Herrera didn’t respond to several requests to comment but Julie Gutman Dickinson, a lawyer representing the L.A. County Federation of Labor, sent a letter saying the conversation was “recorded in violation of California’s privacy and recording laws on LA County Federation of Labor property.” If The Times published information from it, “it is condoning this illegal conduct,” she added.

Times General Counsel Jeffrey Glasser responded to Gutman Dickinson in a letter Sunday morning, defending the newspaper’s right to publish the material.

But it’s actually worse than what the LA Times reported. According to smaller publication Knock LA, which published the audio, the Council President went straight racist against District Attorney George Gascón and Councilmember Mike Bonin:

In the recording, Council President Nury Martinez says of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón, “F— that guy, he’s with the Blacks.”

Martinez says of the adopted Black son of Councilmember Mike Bonin: “parece ch****ito” (“shut up little monkey”).

Listen to the audio on Knock LA.

Here’s the question. Will anything actually happen to these unambiguous racists? Will they get the Democrat-Get-Out-Of-Scandal-Free-Card given to them by corporate media. Imagine if a Republican politician referred to the adopted Black child of another politician a “little monkey.” It would be absolute pandemonium.

Thus far, we have heard no calls for Martinez or anyone else to step down. Perhaps we’re just ahead of the story. Perhaps the outrage will come. But for some reason, I seriously doubt it.

