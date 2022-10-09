AP22108590856674 (1) Former President Donald Trump spoke about the reports that federal law enforcement has enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s son Hunter with tax and gun violations during a Save America rally in Nevada on Saturday, calling those speculated charges a “charade” to avoid bringing major charges against Hunter.
Trump’s remarks came after the Washington Post reported on Thursday that federal agents “have gathered what they believe is sufficient evidence” to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and a gun-related violation.
However, Trump warned that any charges against Hunter would be a smoke screen to shield him from charges stemming from the crimes allegedly found on his laptop. Trump said: Now they’re leaking that they may actually be charging Hunter Biden with very minor charges relative to the crimes that he apparently committed. And look, we don’t want bad stuff to happen but they’re leaking that a couple of minor charges, relatively compared to the kind of charges that they could be. And that’s up to them. TRUMP on Hunter Biden: “They’re leaking a couple of minor charges… relatively compared to the kind of charges they could be.” #SaveAmericaRally pic.twitter.com/wFe1UD1Vu3 — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 9, 2022 “But are they […]
