Editor’s Commentary: There are two very different stances we should take when it comes to the globalist elites and their proxies, including the central banks. Whatever they tell us to do, we should do the opposite. On the other hand, whatever we see them doing, we should investigate and consider doing the same. They will tell us to eat bugs while they eat steaks, for example. I will not eat bugs. I will definitely eat steaks as long as they’re not overcooked or smothered in sauce.

It’s no secret to my long-time readers that for a little over a year, I have been very bullish about physical precious metals. Those who have money tied up in investments, whether via wealth or retirement, should take a long look at moving some or even all of it to precious metals. I’m not saying that as a “financial advisor” because I am not one. I am, however, someone who keeps my finger on the pulse of what the globalist elite cabal has in store for us and everything is pointing to economic control that will make it advantageous for us to have precious metals.

It’s also no secret that I’m not a fan of the vast majority of precious metals companies out there. This is one of the reasons I avoided taking on a precious metals sponsors for years. It wasn’t until last year when I realized a downturn or even collapse was likely that I started vetting out various companies. What I found was shocking. Nearly all of them are owned or operated by people who either contribute to Democrats, have ties with proxies of the Chinese Communist Party, or both. I have only found two companies that do not and I have both listed on my sponsor page.

The article below by JD Heyes from Natural News does not have anything to do with my sponsors. In fact, there are others mentioned in the article. Americans are free to choose whoever they want and I do not play “dirty” by talking poorly against other precious metals firms. I just know what I know and the ones I recommend are operated by America First patriots. Here’s the story by JD Heyes…

Central banks continue adding gold to their net holdings as fears rise of a global currency collapse

Central banks around the world continue to signal a coming currency collapse as they add more gold to their existing holdings.

According to a report at SchiffGold, central banks added to their gold holdings for a fifth straight month as war, supply chain crises, and a looming energy shortage in Europe all weigh heavily on global currencies and the global economy.

“On net, central banks added 20 more tons of gold to their reserves. Three banks drove buying in August and there were no notable sellers,” the analysis said.

The report went on to note that central banks have added a staggering amount of gold this year alone, as international uncertainty about how or if economies would recover from long-term COVID shutdowns lingered.

“So far this year, central banks have added over 300 tons of gold to their holdings,” the report said, going on to identify the largest purchaser.

“Turkey was the biggest buyer in August and has added more gold than any other country in 2022 to date. With its 8.9-ton purchase in August, Turkey has increased its gold reserves by 84 tons year-to-date. Turkey now holds 478 tons of gold between its central bank and treasury holdings, the highest level since Q2 2020,” the report added.

“Uzbekistan added 8.7 tons to its reserves in August, roughly the same amount as the previous five months. This brings its y-t-d net purchases to over 19 tons despite having begun the year by selling almost 25 tons in the first quarter. Gold reserves account for just over 60% of Uzbek’s total reserves,” the analysis continued, going on to list other central banks that have recently increased their gold reserves by a large amount.

“After being the only notable seller in July, Kazakhstan bought 2 tons of gold in August. Total Kazakh gold reserves stand now just shy of 375 tons, down almost 28 tons since the start of the year. It is not uncommon for banks that buy from domestic production – such as Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan – to switch between buying and selling,” said the report, adding: “Mexico and Serbia both made small 0.1-ton purchases in August.”

As for the United States, all of the major banks see financial pain ahead — a lot of it, in fact.

“Investment bank research has turned markedly sour over the past few weeks. ‘More pain ahead’ is the general theme, laced with some very specific warnings about a coming financial crisis. This is not limited to a few banks – everyone is saying something like this: Bank of America, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Societe Generale, and others,” noted Mike Shelby, CEO of private intelligence firm Forward Observer, in a note to subscribers late last week.

“Morgan Stanley Global Asset analysts report that institutional and retail investors now own 23% of U.S. credit assets, which is up from just 10% in 2005. They note a large share of credit ownership has shifted from banks to investors due to higher yields, and cite an increased risk due to deteriorating credit conditions,” he added.

Other major U.S. banks have issued similar dire warnings.

Bank of America, for instance, is warning of a potential liquidity crisis in once-safe U.S. Treasuries.

“In our view, declining liquidity and resiliency of the Treasury market arguably poses one of the greatest threats to global financial stability today, potentially worse than the housing bubble of 2004-2007,” the bank’s analysts wrote last week.

Of particular concern is the $30 trillion Treasury seizing up because there are too few buyers, the analysis said.

Federal Reserve bankers in the U.S. are also bearish on the economy, including the chiefs of the Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Boston Feds. And worse, to fix the issues, there is talk among the globalist elite to tank the U.S. dollar, thereby harming Americans.

“Several banks are talking about the potential for another Plaza Accords. That was a 1985 agreement among the finance ministers of major economies to depreciate the dollar against the Deutsche Mark, Franc, Pound, and Yen due to the dollar’s strength,” Forward Observer’s analysis said.

Why do Americans always have to suffer needlessly?

