ADVERTISEMENT Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona revealed that child slavery is happening in the US. Children are being trafficked by crime cartels not only outside the borders of the US, but are then brought into America by human traffickers and enslaved by them. These are the same cartels that traffic in drugs, Lamb told Jack Posobiec on Human Events Daily, but because drugs can only be sold once, and a woman or child can be sold repeatedly, the business of human trafficking is booming.
“I don’t think that there’s ever been—slavery has ever been—more prolific than what it is now,” Lamb told Posobiec. This is not, Posobiec pointed out, agricultural slavery, it’s “a new kind of slavery that involves women, in some cases, underage girls, underage boys. It’s sex slavery. It’s labor servitude, of people that are being trafficked across the border by these transnational criminal cartels that are then putting people essentially into bondage.” The numbers of people enslaved in these methods and trafficked by cartels , Posobiec said, “may actually be higher than anything that we’ve ever seen before in our country.”
The DEA reported in 2021 that "human sex trafficking" is a huge problem in the
