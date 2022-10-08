New York City Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat, has repeatedly attacked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, for sending illegal immigrants to the Big Apple, calling the Texas governor “inhumane,” “unethical” and “anti-American.” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser’s relocation program has sent 7,330 migrants to NYC since Aug. 23. “It’s clear that Gov. Abbott is attempting to make this into a political prop, using people who are seeking to live the American dream as the prop for him, and it’s just really unfortunate,” Adams said last month.

Adams has responded with fury over Abbott sending, as of Thursday, more than 3,000 illegals to NYC.

So, where’s the outrage over the City of El Paso sending 7,330 illegal immigrants to New York City since Aug. 23?

Adams has not uttered a peep about El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser transporting more than twice as many illegals to New York as Abbott.

Why? Could it be because Leeser is a Democrat?

In fact, Leeser revealed at a public meeting last month that Adams had privately agreed during a phone conversation to “welcome” hundreds of migrants from El Paso on a daily basis, the New York Post reported.“The migrants from El Paso account for more than 42% of […]