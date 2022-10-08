CLARK COUNTY, WA – The legal name Marie Gluesenkamp Perez does not appear to exist.
During election season, most politicians magically turn into the exact people that voters want them to be as they charm constituencies into filling in the box next to their name rather than their opponent’s. But where is the line drawn between exaggeration and facts?
One candidate for Washington State’s Third Congressional District, a Democrat who calls herself Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, appears to have that line blurred – even down to her very name.
Records checks from multiple online sources show that the name under which she is running is not her actual name, but rather, she is legally Kristina Marie Perez. She appears to go by her middle name of Marie, which is not completely abnormal. However, she appears to have tossed in Gluesenkamp as the first part of her last name with no legal reasoning.
While in Washington state, one need not have an official reason for changing their name, it would be assumed that this name change was conducted when she and her partner, Dean Gluesenkamp, married. But, previous loan records bring into question whether or not Perez and Gluesenkamp actually are legally married, despite Perez […]
Read the whole story at www.redvoicemedia.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.