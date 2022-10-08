CLARK COUNTY, WA – The legal name Marie Gluesenkamp Perez does not appear to exist.

During election season, most politicians magically turn into the exact people that voters want them to be as they charm constituencies into filling in the box next to their name rather than their opponent’s. But where is the line drawn between exaggeration and facts?

One candidate for Washington State’s Third Congressional District, a Democrat who calls herself Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, appears to have that line blurred – even down to her very name.

Records checks from multiple online sources show that the name under which she is running is not her actual name, but rather, she is legally Kristina Marie Perez. She appears to go by her middle name of Marie, which is not completely abnormal. However, she appears to have tossed in Gluesenkamp as the first part of her last name with no legal reasoning.

While in Washington state, one need not have an official reason for changing their name, it would be assumed that this name change was conducted when she and her partner, Dean Gluesenkamp, married. But, previous loan records bring into question whether or not Perez and Gluesenkamp actually are legally married, despite Perez […]