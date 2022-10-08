This may be the most critical time in America, Glenn says. And might be facing the end of the road. In this clip, Glenn and Stu outline two HUGE issues facing America NOW. They’re not long-term problems, they explain. Rather, our economy and the way Biden has DESTROYED the U.S. oil & gas supplies are issues we must grapple with TODAY. That’s why this election is SO important. Transcript

Below is a rush transcript that may contain errors

GLENN: Thank you, for being wide awake. Thank you for paying attention. Stu and I were just talking off-air. And he said to me, you know, these aren’t long-term plans anymore, or problems.

STU: Yeah.

GLENN: These are happening right now.

STU: It’s really scary. I talked to Bryan Reedle (phonetic) from the Manhattan Institute yesterday. Just about the debt. You mentioned it quickly, as one of the problems. And it seems like it’s way down the road.GLENN: It’s not.STU: Yeah. It’s not down the road.The government had an opportunity to lock in our debt, at 1.8 percent long-term.This is a year ago. Now, Brian, who came on my show, and said this, at the time. Multiple times. Screamed about it. Yelled about it. […]