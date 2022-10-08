South Africa may start confiscating land from white farmers without giving them compensation, according to reports.
South Africa’s National Assembly passed a bill on September 28 that would allow the government to seize land without paying the owners.
The practice is known as “expropriation without compensation.”
“This thing is emotional. We cannot deny it,” said South African farmer Herman J. Roos in a September 29 message to The Epoch Times .
He noted that the law would not change Article 25 of South Africa’s constitution—a more radical move that the ruling African National Congress (ANC) has frequently advocated.
The Expropriation Bill, the latest gesture toward land reform in a racially and economically divided nation, still awaits approval from the National Council of Provinces.It would then need the signature of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has publicly supported expropriation without compensation for years.The bill passed over the objections of several minority parties.Notably, the National Assembly is dominated by the country’s ruling party, the left-wing ANC.It controls over 57 percent of seats in the 400-seat chamber. The second-largest party, the centrist Democratic Alliance, controls under 21 percent of seats, followed by the openly communist Economic Freedom Fighters at a little under 11 percent of seats. Slay the […]
Read the whole story at slaynews.com
