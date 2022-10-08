Screen Shot 2022-10-07 at 4.15.11 PM A group of formerly transgender young adults wrote Attorney General Merrick Garland to counter top American medical institutions who aim to silence critics of radical transgender procedures carried out on minors.

The letter from seven so-called “detransitioners” followed one sent Monday by the American Medical Association, American Academy of Pediatrics, and Children’s Hospital Association that urged the Department of Justice to “investigate and prosecute all organizations, individuals, and entities” that they claimed were “coordinating” and “provoking” outrage in response to those providing the controversial gender-related treatments.

“The recent letter by these groups calling on the DOJ to put pressure on social media companies to censor who they portray as ‘high-profile users on social media’ sharing ‘false and misleading information’ is nothing more than an attempt to silence the reasonable voices of concerned critics calling for a more cautious approach to experimental medical practices impacting vulnerable children,” read the letter, signed by a group led by activist detransitioner Chloe Cole .

Cole was joined in the letter by Helena Kerschner, Cat Cattison, Sinéad Watson, Grace Lidinsky-Smith, Prisha Mosley and a detransitioned male who goes by Ritchie.

They asked Garland to consider their perspectives as former transgender minors and […]