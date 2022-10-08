There’s a fine line between being sensitive of the grief of others and risking insult for the sake of determining the truth. Terribly sad stories like this one will prompt criticism from those who see a time of mourning as inappropriate to speculate about the potential that it was caused by an adverse reaction to the Covid-19 injections. But considering the absolute media blackout when it comes to adverse reactions, someone has to ask the question.

Did Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter Gwen die from complications associated with the Covid-19 “vaccines”?

Steve Kirsch asked the question back in June when her death was announced. Now, we have confirmation that an unexplained heart problem was the cause of her death. What caused the heart problem in a young and otherwise healthy teenager? Here’s the release from her family:

A statement from the Casten family: pic.twitter.com/fHryLYeJif — Rep. Sean Casten (@RepCasten) October 7, 2022

According to The Blaze:

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Democratic Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter Gwen passed away earlier this year due to sudden cardiac arrythmia, the family noted in a statement.

“In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped,” the statement explained, noting that the young woman was healthy and that the family does not know the reason the heart issue occurred.

“Gwen was a healthy 2022 teenager. She ate well, exercised, got regular check-ups, didn’t suffer from any behavioral health issues, and had close relationships with family and friends. She was fully vaccinated, and quarantined after occasional positive, asymptomatic COVID tests during the omicron wave. She had just come home from an evening with friends, went to bed and didn’t wake up,” the family noted.

“We are heartbroken, but we are not unique. Sudden, unexplained heart-failure among young, healthy people is rare but real. We are left grasping at the wrong end of random chance,” the statement read. “None of us know when our last heartbeat will come. The best we can hope for is that when our loved ones do pass, we will have no regrets about the time we were lucky enough to share.”

Outside of Kirsch, us, and a handful of other smaller news outlets, nobody’s asking the question. Even those in conservative and alternative media are avoiding it. It’s understandable that the vast majority in both conservative and alternative media do not want to stir up controversy or be labeled negatively, but we are not facing a unique scenario. Countless young people are dying from similar circumstances and the Covid jabs appear to be the only difference between now and the days when teens didn’t regularly die from heart problems.

The questions need to be asked even if they’re uncomfortable. The truth needs to come out even if it causes pain. The jabs need to be stopped even if the powers-that-be are determined to keep them going.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker