( Natural News ) InfoWars founder Alex Jones warned that the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines will only help the globalists in their plan to destabilize Europe.

During a recent episode of “The Alex Jones Show,” he mentioned that it was very fascinating that Secretary of State Antony Blinken bragged about the pipeline’s destruction as “a great thing” in a Sept. 30 press conference.

“It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy, and thus, to take away from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs,” Blinken said at the time.

Jones mentioned earlier threats by U.S. officials about the Russian-built pipelines’ destruction . President Joe Biden previously threatened to “get rid of Nord Stream” the moment Russia invades Ukraine.

Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, cryptically touched on it. (Related: CONFIRMED: Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines SABOTAGED as third world war looms .)

According to the InfoWars founder, a U.S. naval ship that serves as a base for demolition submarine attacks and SEAL Team 10 drills had been directly above the Nord Stream pipelines for a month. He added that the […]