( Natural News ) InfoWars founder Alex Jones warned that the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines will only help the globalists in their plan to destabilize Europe.
During a recent episode of “The Alex Jones Show,” he mentioned that it was very fascinating that Secretary of State Antony Blinken bragged about the pipeline’s destruction as “a great thing” in a Sept. 30 press conference.
“It’s a tremendous opportunity to once and for all remove the dependence on Russian energy, and thus, to take away from [Russian President] Vladimir Putin the weaponization of energy as a means of advancing his imperial designs,” Blinken said at the time.
Jones mentioned earlier threats by U.S. officials about the Russian-built pipelines’ destruction . President Joe Biden previously threatened to “get rid of Nord Stream” the moment Russia invades Ukraine.
Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, cryptically touched on it. (Related: CONFIRMED: Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines SABOTAGED as third world war looms .)
According to the InfoWars founder, a U.S. naval ship that serves as a base for demolition submarine attacks and SEAL Team 10 drills had been directly above the Nord Stream pipelines for a month. He added that the […]
Read the whole story at www.naturalnews.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.