Last Friday, Julio covered the tragic story of an EMT worker, Lieutenant Alison Russo-Elling, who was killed in an unprovoked, broad daylight attack in Queens. The killing came not long after Councilwoman Tiffany Cabán, released a “public safety resources” guide telling local businesses to call 311, rather than the police. As it turns out, though, the New York Post reported on Wednesday that the councilwoman’s office called the NYPD over the weekend, after her office received voicemail threats.

From the report: The messages were received over the weekend and reported to cops by someone in the progressive pol’s office late Tuesday, sources told The Post.

The callers spewed vile threats, telling Cabán they hoped she got “beaten up on the subway” and “your eyes fall out,” according to sources.

“I hope you get your a– kicked,” one of the messages threatened.

…

Police are currently probing the threats, but Cabán’s spokesperson stressed that her office never called 911. “We did not call 911, and any suggestion to the contrary is a lie,” the spokesperson said, without elaborating on how they notified cops. “We will not be offering any comment on the nature of the threats we’ve received.” The councilwoman shared the guide […]