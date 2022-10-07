The New York Times is prepping the terrain for another FBI raid of Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago for missing documents that the Department of Justice is apparently seeking.

“A top Justice Department official told former President Donald J. Trump’s lawyers in recent weeks that the department believed he had not returned all the documents he took when he left the White House, according to two people briefed on the matter,” the Times reported on Thursday night.

“The outreach from the official, Jay I. Bratt, who leads the department’s counterintelligence operations, is the most concrete indication yet that investigators remain skeptical that Mr. Trump has been fully cooperative in their efforts to recover documents the former president was supposed to have turned over to the National Archives at the end of his term,” the report added.

“It is not clear what steps the Justice Department might take to retrieve any material it thinks Mr. Trump still holds,” the report noted. “And it is not known whether the Justice Department has gathered new evidence that Mr. Trump has held onto government material even after the court-authorized search in August of his private club and residence in Florida, Mar-a-Lago, and 18 months of previous […]