It becomes more and more clear by the day that the COVID “vaccines” are a piece of their agenda. In fact, the German government recently ordered 100 million doses of BA.1 and BA.4/5 bivalent booster vaccines, costing them 2.5 billion euros ($2.47 billion). But nobody seems to want them.

Ruling classes are having a problem getting people to take additional booster shots. It appears that the masses can be easily persuaded to be injected two or three times with experimental gene therapy drugs, but draw the line after that.

In fact, in Furth in Middle Franconia, only 85 people showed up to get their booster. The district has 120,000 residents. “We’ve tried to make it as easy as possible for people,” said Michael Hubmann, a pediatrician who is coordinating the vaccination campaign.

The ruling class and its medical tyrants can’t understand why people are not getting more shots.

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

“Unfortunately, interest in the fourth dose has been pretty low so far,” says Markus Beier, Chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners. At the same time, he says it’s important that people over 60 and those with previous illnesses in particular protect themselves with a further dose. “There is uncertainty among the population as to what further vaccinations will achieve. But they still strengthen protection against severe outcome.”

A severe outcome like getting a cold? Or a severe outcome like myocarditis? Because personally, I already know which I’d prefer.

So few people want to be injected right now that at the end of August alone, 3.9 million doses of Moderna and another 700,000 doses of Novavax had to be binned.

The chart above tells the whole sordid story of our recent experiment with mass vaccination. Demand for this snake oil was highest in the beginning, before anybody had any direct experience with it; and in the Fall, when the government tied vaccination to specific social privileges. As overt vaccinator coercion has faded and millions of people have tried these doubtful elixirs for themselves, interest has all but entirely evaporated. This is the ultimate vindication for all those who have been saying that the vaccines are lousy overhyped pharmaceuticals with a bad side-effect profile. A safe and effective product would only gain momentum with the population. It took less than two years for these to wear out their welcome. –Global Research

Sadly, the damages may already be done:

Government Data Suggests 1.2 Million Americans Have Already Died Because Of The COVID “Vaccines”

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses. Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way. We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our Substack page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. Thank you, and God Bless! JD Rucker