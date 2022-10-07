All the political donations made by employees of Konnech – the election management company whose CEO was recently arrested for allegedly storing information on election workers on servers in China – went to support Democratic candidates, The National Pulse can reveal.
The unearthed political associations of the company, according to a Federal Election Commission (FEC) database, follows the arrest of Konnech CEO Eugene Yu. The Michigan-based company, which managed software responsible for organizing poll workers in Los Angeles County, is now “part of an investigation into the possible theft of personal identifying information of those workers,” according to authorities.
The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office explained that the firm was “supposed to securely maintain the data and that only United States citizens and permanent residents have access to it,” but instead secretly stored it on servers in China.
The National Pulse can also reveal nearly 50 political donations made by Konnech staff, including Eugene Yu, which exclusively went to Democratic candidates. 49 donations totaling $1,897.69 came from three employees in addition to Yu: Business Development Manager Laura Potter; Product Director Eric Staats; and Chief Operation Officer Aaron Brown. Part of Konnech’s Donations. Brown, for example, made a $75 donation to President […]
