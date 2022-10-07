Deborah Peoples, Democratic candidate for Fort Worth Mayor, attends a gathering in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 5, 2021. Republican Mattie Parker was elected Saturday as the next mayor of Fort Worth, keeping it one of America’s few big cities with a GOP mayor. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP) The race for county judge in the second biggest county in Texas was rocked last month when allegations of past fraudulent ballot harvesting surfaced against Democrat nominee Deborah Peoples.

Footage from a bodycam worn by a Fort Worth police officer shows a man telling a policeman that Peoples allegedly paid him $200 cash for every fraudulently cast absentee ballot he could deliver in the months before the 2016 presidential election.

The footage of the January 3, 2020, conversation was obtained through a public record request and first appeared in a Gateway Pundit article in mid-September. The Fort Worth police department confirmed the video’s authenticity to The Epoch Times.

The video shows a nighttime discussion between the officer and a bicyclist he stopped for riding in the wrong direction on a public street.

After identifying the rider as Charles Jackson, the officer realized he was acquainted with Jackson from a previous encounter on the streets of […]