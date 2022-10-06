Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky said that NATO must use preemptive “strikes” against Russia to prevent their use of nuclear weapons.
Speaking to Australia’s Lowy Institute via a live video link on Thursday morning , Zelensky called on the international community to “show strength” against Russia, and called on them put an end to “the aggressor’s ability to escalate.”
Michael Fullilove, the Executive Director of the Lowy Institute, asked Zelensky about the problem of “nuclear blackmail” from Russia. “Mr Putin told us the other day that he’s not bluffing,” Fullilove noted. “Do you believe that the likelihood of the use of Russian nuclear weapons has risen, and what more do you want NATO to do to deter Russia from using nuclear weapons?”
In response, according to translations from two different outlets, Zelensky said that NATO should “eliminate” the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons on Ukraine, and use “pre-emptive/preventive strikes” so that Russia will “know what will happen to them” if they used nukes: “What should NATO do? Eliminate the possibility of Russia using nuclear weapons. But what is important, I once again appeal to the international community, as I did before February 24: we need pre-emptive strikes, so that they’ll know […]
Read the whole story at valiantnews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.