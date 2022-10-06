A few months ago, we said that the lack of reporting on young and otherwise healthy athletes dying was “getting ridiculous.” Now, it’s well beyond that as we report on new deaths on a weekly basis with corporate media still refusing to ask the obvious question…

Was it the jabs?

One would think that since we have confirmation from the CDC and FDA that the vaccines have been proven to cause blood clots, myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks, and other life-threatening ailments, that corporate media would finally start asking what we’ve been asking for over a year. Nope.

The latest potential victim of the Covid jabs is 30-year-old Sara Lee, a former professional wrestler. According to the NY Post:

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality series, is dead at the age of 30, her mother announced Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote in a post on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

No cause of death was given.

Lee married fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, who worked under the stage name Wesley Blake, in 2017. They shared two children, daughter Piper and son Brady.

On Tuesday, Lee posted to Instagram that she was recovering from a sinus infection.

As always, we have to state that we have no indication it was the jabs. As always, we have to point out that the possibility of the death being caused by an adverse reaction to the Covid vaccines is one only a handful of news outlets consider, at least in print. We MUST highlight these possibilities because pretty much everyone else in media are willfully ignoring it.

Standard operating procedure from both doctors and corporate media during events like these is, “We don’t know the cause of death but we know it definitely wasn’t the vaccine that they took a few weeks ago.”

Until corporate media journalists start doing their jobs, we’re going to continue to acknowledge the possibility (likelihood?) that these deaths are directly caused by vaccine-induced ailments.

