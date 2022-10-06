If you listened to Anthony Fauci or Rochelle Walensky in the early days of the Covid jab rollout, you heard how they all believed the “vaccines” were safe and effective for pregnant women or nursing mothers. They didn’t supply any data to back the claim, but they said the data they saw that nobody else was allowed to see allowed them to give the thumbs up.

We’ve seen a few studies showing the jabs can cause miscarriages. I consider a blessing on one hand that not many studies were conducted because more studies means more women and children harmed in the name of “science.” But the fact that they lied about the efficacy and safety of the drugs means the lack of studies likely aided in the perpetuation of their lie.

Lately, they haven’t been making the same claims. They haven’t come out and said the jabs are dangerous for pregnant women or nursing mothers, but other nations have recommended against them. On today’s episode of The JD Rucker Show, I devoted the 2nd segment to this topic and highlighted the two articles below.

New Study: mRNA From COVID Shot Found in the Breast Milk of 7 out of 11 Vaxxed Mothers

Article by Kevin Hughes from Natural News.

A Sept. 26 study revealed that seven out of 11 women injected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine had the mRNA poison in their breast milk. InfoWars host Owen Shroyer called this development “the latest bad news” about the vaccine.

The study published in JAMA Pediatrics stated that trace amounts of COVID-19 vaccine mRNA were detected in breast milk samples obtained from seven out of 11 lactating women. The journal also tweeted that “caution is warranted regarding breastfeeding infants younger than six months in the first two days after maternal COVID-19 injection.”

According to Shroyer, these trace amounts are still in the breast milk, and it just shows people that this mRNA can stick around forever. He added that the detection of the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA in human breast milk obviously proves that it causes blood clots. (Related: Breast milk of “fully vaccinated” women contains mRNA poisons, JAMA study reveals.)

“That’s seven out of 11 women with mRNA in their breast milk,” said the “War Room” host. “Which, of course, means that the infants, the newborn babies feeding, getting the breast milk, are now getting the mRNA vaccine technology.”

Shroyer expressed concern that vaccinated mothers might not want their mRNA-tainted breast milk getting into their newborn children for different reasons.

“But what are they going to do? Where are they going to go for breast milk? Are they going to be sure they can get pure breast milk? And there’s no formula available because of the Biden economy. You can’t get breast milk still. So, what are these mothers going to do?” Shroyer asked.

“There was always the fear of the vaccines causing shedding of spike proteins and other things. Well, now we know the vaccines are shedding via the breast milk to the infants. So, it’s kind of like what the blood, and I think it was American Red Cross that recently came out and said we’re not separating vaccinated blood from unvaccinated blood.”

According to Shroyer, this became a big issue when a baby needing blood transfusion received blood from a vaccinated individual. The baby later developed a blood clot in the heart and later died.

COVID vaccines may have already killed over 100,000 Americans

The InfoWars host said the COVID-19 shot has killed at least 30,000 Americans on record. The actual numbers may be at least 100,000 as the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System admits to reporting only 10 percent. He also cited recent studies that showed five percent of vaccinated individuals have suffered a side effect that changed their lives for the worse.

“We’re barely a year through this experiment,” he said. “It is an experimental vaccine. It was never tested on humans. The mandates, the side effects, the deaths [and] the lies just really put into perspective how evil it is.”

Shroyer said the presence of COVID-19 mRNA in the breast milk of vaccinated mothers should be considered a problem as it is a poison. He also mentioned that male semen has already been compromised as mRNA from the vaccines were also found in sperm.

He lamented how Americans’ common sense and basic survival instincts are already gone, comparing those who willingly allowed themselves to be vaccinated as mice “lured and trapped with free cheese.” In the same way, Democrats baited the people with free stuff and money just to get injected.

Now, Americans are learning that President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandates are causing infants to ingest mRNA from the COVID-19 vaccines through their mothers’ breast milk. Shroyer ultimately slammed Biden for abusing his power and the Democrats for pushing the COVID-19 vaccines and medical martial law.

Watch Owen Shroyer talk about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines to both babies and mothers below.

This video is from the InfoWars channel on Brighteon.com.

Babies Are DYING After Drinking Breast Milk From “Fully Vaccinated” Moms

Article by Ethan Huff from Natural News.

The government-run Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is currently showing some 648 cases of adverse events in breastfed babies whose mothers got “vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19).

Despite zero evidence that the shots are safe or effective for pregnant or lactating women, this demographic was added to the authorization list for their use. And now, babies everywhere are suffering because of the spike proteins and other jab chemicals that transfer through breast milk.

Real-Time Magazine conducted an analysis of VAERS, identifying at least 648 cases of infants and babies suffering health damage, including life-threatening incidents and even death.

“The most common serious events were life-threatening bleeding; anticholinergic syndrome; liver problems; anaphylactic shock, neuroleptic syndrome; neurological side-effects such as convulsions or encephalitis; and hypoglycemia,” writes Joel S. Hirschhorn for All News Pipeline.

“In most of the reported cases, several life-threatening side effects were recorded in the same baby.” (Related: Covid injections are also linked to liver inflammation [hepatitis] in children.)

VAERS doesn’t capture all cases of covid jab injury and death

One woman who spoke to the investigation team explained that she had been breastfeeding her son at the time when she got jabbed for the Chinese Virus. Within days, her son died.

“I pumped within an hour of receiving the shot,” the woman said. “My five-month-old son nursed the night following the shot and later ate the pumped milk that I acquired the same day of the shot.”

“Eleven days later, he was found unresponsive during his nap at daycare. It is not clear how long he was unresponsive for until found by babysitter. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and doctors were able to get his heart beating again with excessive effort. Organ damage was extensive and he had no brain function, he did not recover. He passed away 13 days after I received the shot.”

In VAERS, the child’s death was not even counted as a death, though it was indicated that he did not recover. This is a common occurrence in VAERS, which only captures a tiny fraction of jab injuries and deaths.

We can see from this particular VAERS report that the child’s death was clearly linked to the Pfizer mRNA (messenger RNA) injection, which the boy’s mother received on January 28. Not long after this, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially authorized the shot for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Another similar case occurred in March when a breastfeeding baby, also five months old, died just one day after his mother was injected for Chinese Germs. The baby fell ill, developing both a fever and rash, and refused to eat. He also cried nonstop before his tragic death.

“Patient brought baby to local ER where assessments were performed, blood analysis revealed elevated liver enzymes,” the VAERS report for that incident reads.

“Infant was hospitalized but continued to decline and passed away. Diagnosis of TTP. No known allergies. No new exposures aside from the mother’s vaccination the previous day.”

Keep in mind that when the FDA authorized covid shots for pregnant and breastfeeding women, not a single study had been conducted on this demographic. In fact, there has still not been a single study conducted, presumably because those pushing the shots know what the outcome would be.

In the comment section, someone pointed to an article, which alleges that cows are now being given covid injections. Many worry that the milk from these “fully vaccinated” cows will pass the same deadly spike proteins on to anyone who drinks their milk.

The latest news coverage about the fallout from Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.

