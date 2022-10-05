The current monetary paradigm is ending, and we will enter a new one as the elites attempt to “reset” the system. The endgame is complete control over every single human being living on this globe, and in order to do that, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) is necessary.

We’ve often called the CBDC the “endgame.” Compliance with it will permanently end your chance at ever living freely and sovereign. Others will have total control and a higher claim over your life and property than you. It will be the dystopia to end all other dystopias.

Once this current system collapses, here’s what to expect:

A supranational digital currency replace the US dollar

The end of paper currency

The birth of an Orwellian surveillance system that monitors and controls every penny you earn, save, and spend

Segments of this system are already being put into place and many will be all too ready to jump aboard. According to WhiteHouse.gov, the official website of the ruling class, the slaves will eventually be subjected to this system. It may start with a “U.S.-based” digital currency, but rest assured, this will be a global fiat currency controlled by those at the top.

Executive Order 14067, Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, placed the highest urgency on research and development efforts into the potential design and deployment options of a U.S. CBDC. –WhiteHouse.gov

The Endgame: Central Bank Digital Currency

The ruling class is already attempting to sell the slaves on the idea.

These objectives state that a U.S. CBDC system should expand equitable access to the financial system, preserve the role of physical cash, and only collect data that is strictly necessary. They also note that a U.S. CBDC should be sustainable, avoiding the environmental concerns raised by some privately-issued digital assets. And, they note a U.S. CBDC should be functional and provide a good customer experience so that all Americans can truly benefit. —WhiteHouse.gov

Rest assured, no one except the ruling class will benefit if they succeed with a CBDC. It’ll be no doubt tied to a digital ID, food rationing card, vaccine status, and social credit score. There is literally no benefit unless you are the one controlling the currency.

If you care for more information on how this system has already enslaved humanity, and a digital system will make that slavery permanent, please watch James Corbett’s Century of Enslavement documentary on the Federal Reserve.

Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

