Senator Lindsey Graham has never seen a war he didn’t adore. His answer to every question is military intervention and his ultimate solution to every problem is WW III. This is one of the reasons why he’s been so supportive of Joe Biden’s open spigot of military and financial aid being sent to the corrupt Ukrainian government.

When Elon Musk weighed in with a reasonable peace plan suggestion to end the regional conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he was met by a bot army of pro-Ukraine “accounts” and insults from the Ukrainian government. Graham, as one might expect, took to Twitter to chastise Musk:

With all due respect to Elon Musk – and I do respect him – I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Suggesting we end the Russian invasion by simply giving Russia parts of Ukraine – after all the suffering – is dumb. It is also an affront to the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting to defend their homeland.

In 1994, through the Budapest Memorandum, Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons arsenal — the third largest in the world — in return for assurances their territorial integrity would be protected.

It was an agreement signed by Russia that included protecting Crimea and the Donbas as part of Ukraine. If you want peace in Ukraine — which we ALL do — simply demand Russian honor the boundaries they agreed to in 1994 and withdraw their forces.

To do otherwise is to legitimize a bait and switch by Russia and a signal to other bad actors to take what you want – by force! If Elon Musk and others want the world to continue to be in chaos, then by all means capitulate to Putin and reward his aggression.

While we’re at it, maybe the Congress should revisit the electric vehicle tax credit boondoggle. It is where the credit is now solely benefiting electric vehicle manufacturers who have increased prices equal to the tax credit!

It could be a good way to help save money by applying those funds to assisting Ukrainians in defending their homeland!

To recap, Graham invoked the Budapest Memorandum, demanded the will of the people of Ukraine be met, and threatened to strip Tesla of tax credits. All in a warmonger’s day’s work. Musk responded:

Assuming you believe that the will of the people matters, we should, in any given conflict region, support the will of those who live there. Most of Ukraine unequivocally wants to be part of Ukraine, but some eastern portions have Russian majorities and prefer Russia.

Below is the electoral map of 2012. Blue is the pro-Russia party.

Musk was being too kind. He has the facts on his side and should have kicked the Senator in his tiny Neo-Con gonads. Musk’s proposal would allow people who want to be part of Russia to be part of Russia. Currently, they are being forced to endure life under one of the most corrupt governments on the planet.

Imagine if the Kangwon Province of North Korea wanted to be part of South Korea. Imagine if the people in the region voted and a large majority no longer wanted to be under the control of Kim Jong un. Graham would be demanding troops on the South Korean border and calling for invasion by South Korea to free their brethren.

Others on Twitter were less polite to Graham.

Mike Cernovich: Lindsey was the architect of nearly every regime change. How is Libya doing? The only question is if L is evil or incompetent. Given that his leadership always leads to increased human suffering, and by chance alone he should do some good in the world (and never does), it’s Evil.

Ellen Streiff: Huh? Don’t let the facts get in the way of your warmongering. BTW, what about the INVASION of our country through the southern border, military defense against the cartels, protecting our national sovereignty, providing for the welfare of our citizens? YOU ARE A TRAITOR!

Catturd: The last person Elon needs to listen to is warmonger Lindsey Graham.

Tim Young: War monger Lindsey is going to get to the bottom of it.

Art Valley: Dude you’re a disgrace. Get lost

Of all the members of Capitol Hill owned by the Military Industrial Complex, Lindsey Graham is their crown jewel. As ordered, this sitting member of the Senate threatened punitive legislative action for expressing common sense views on a regional conflict. He’s a disgrace.

