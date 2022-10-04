Establishment pollster Frank Luntz traveled to England to lobby for war with Russia and mock the energy crisis that’s being inflicted on the people of Europe by way of NATO sanctions shutting off their fuel supply ahead of winter. The anti-Trump GOP’er and Kevin McCarthy’s former landlord, Luntz has long been criticized for being extremely out of touch with actual GOP voters.

Luntz, who has worked closely with foreign powers throughout his career, attended England’s Conservative Party Conference, known as #CPC22 online. In recent years, the Conservative Party has lost the support of England’s actual conservatives, who have left the party in droves for the populist pastures of UKIP and the Brexit Party.

Despite purporting to be ideological conservatives, the British Conservative Party has been at the forefront of pushing the Build Back Better agenda, and their positions often more closely resemble the American Democrat Party rather than the American Republican Party.

While he was in the UK, Luntz took swipes at the anti-war, America First wing of the GOP, which now makes up a majority of Republican voters, applauding the British Conservative Party for being more pro-war than their American counterparts.

“The mood among Conservatives at their party conference is to […]