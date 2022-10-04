PA POL Fetterman A video clip resurfaced Monday showing Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman (D), who at the time of the clip was mayor of Braddock, vandalizing a sign belonging to a local business back in 2010.
The then-owner of Club 804, Assim Chaudhry, and someone who was interested in buying the club at the time, Cordell Collins, showed up to a local city council meeting with a laptop where they then played a video showing Fetterman vandalizing the sign, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported in 2010.
Video showed Fetterman changing the sign from saying, “Opening Soon Under New Management” to “Closed Not Opening Soon.”
“This is the mayor,” Chaudhry said at the city council meeting. “This is who you guys have running this town.”
Fetterman didn’t hide the fact that he did it as he bragged about it to a local news station saying that vandalizing the sign was his way of putting the club on notice that he was going to try to shut them down. Check out what @JohnFetterman did to a Black owned business. My lord. George Floyd would not approve. ✊� pic.twitter.com/MGDaQ9vodP
Democrats are hopeful that Fetterman will win his race
