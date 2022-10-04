Wind power stations of German utility RWE, one of Europe’s biggest electricity companies, in front of RWE’s brown coal-fired power plants of Neurath near Jackerath, northwest of Cologne, Germany, on Mar. 18, 2022. (Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters) News Analysis

Only a few years after declaring that “climate risk is investment risk” and mandating corporations to meet certain environmental standards, Larry Fink , chairman and CEO of BlackRock , is facing a growing resistance. Even the most ardent champions of sustainable investing are experiencing a rude awakening.

Fink, who leads the world’s largest asset management firm, announced in his 2020 letter to clients that he would place sustainability at the center of his investment strategy and reduce investment in fossil fuels.

Last month, Fink spoke about his company’s role in the green-energy transition at a Clinton Global Initiative event, which garnered him praises from former President Bill Clinton.

Fink stated that “the tectonic shift is happening. … We’re seeing evidence every day that climate risk is investment risk. And people are waking up to that.”

But not everyone in the investment community agrees with Fink. Strive Asset Management, based in Ohio, has, for example, started a crusade against the world’s leading asset managers that push for […]