Wind power stations of German utility RWE, one of Europe’s biggest electricity companies, in front of RWE’s brown coal-fired power plants of Neurath near Jackerath, northwest of Cologne, Germany, on Mar. 18, 2022. (Wolfgang Rattay/Reuters) News Analysis
Only a few years after declaring that “climate risk is investment risk” and mandating corporations to meet certain environmental standards, Larry Fink , chairman and CEO of BlackRock , is facing a growing resistance. Even the most ardent champions of sustainable investing are experiencing a rude awakening.
Fink, who leads the world’s largest asset management firm, announced in his 2020 letter to clients that he would place sustainability at the center of his investment strategy and reduce investment in fossil fuels.
Last month, Fink spoke about his company’s role in the green-energy transition at a Clinton Global Initiative event, which garnered him praises from former President Bill Clinton.
Fink stated that “the tectonic shift is happening. … We’re seeing evidence every day that climate risk is investment risk. And people are waking up to that.”
But not everyone in the investment community agrees with Fink. Strive Asset Management, based in Ohio, has, for example, started a crusade against the world’s leading asset managers that push for […]
Read the whole story at www.theepochtimes.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.