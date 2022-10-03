The government of New South Wales said on Wednesday that it had requested the American biotechnology company Tiba Biotech to speed up the development of the first mRNA vaccines for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease.
“The NSW Nationals in Government are taking the threat of FMD and Lumpy Skin Disease extremely seriously, and this milestone is another step forward in preparing for a potential outbreak,” said Paul Toole, Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW.
NSW hopes to produce a world-first synthetic vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) and lumpy skin disease by August 2023 with a $6 million government grant.
“I have now written to vaccine manufacturers to take up my challenge to develop both vaccines ready for use and manufacture in NSW by August 1 next year,” Toole said.
“COVID-19 demonstrated to us that all possible avenues in developing vaccines must be explored and we will leave no stone unturned.”The partnership with Tiba Biotech, according to Agriculture Minister Dugald Saunders, provides New South Wales with an alternative strategy for creating mRNA vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease and lumpy skin disease.“It is critical that […]
