Some believe Elon Musk is a natural polymath and demonstrable genius. Others think he’s a very smart, very rich man who has the time and resources to apply to multiple fields. Either way, he’s weighing in on the Ukraine-Russia war and not just by challenging Vladimir Putin to a duel.

On Twitter, with which he’s currently embroiled in litigation, Musk gave some basic bullet points on how to achieve peace in Eastern Europe. His proposal is simplistic, but one can’t get too detailed in 280-characters or less. But even in its simplicity, it echoes what seems to many to be a fair plan to make Russia happy enough to make them leave Ukraine alone.

Here are his bullet points:

Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.

Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).

Water supply to Crimea assured.

Ukraine remains neutral.

With nearly 500,000 Twitter votes an hour after the Tweet dropped, around 57% disapprove of the plan. Then again, it’s Twitter so there are probably 100,000 actual votes and 400,000 bots. And even if there were no bots, it’s still just Twitter. Nobody cares.

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

Not that it matters since nobody on either side asked Elon Musk for a peace plan, but let’s go ahead and briefly break down his ideas.

Redoing elections would be necessary only because the west doesn’t believe people in the areas annexed by Russia actually voted for it. They think (or at least claim to think) that the election was rigged. Having a new election under “UN supervision,” as Musk requested, would be like putting Stacey Abrams in charge of counting votes in Georgia, but the sentiment is that the west would want to verify that voters are real and not coerced.

Making Crimea formally part of Russia is a no-brainer, as is assuring water is supplied to the region.

The sticking point in all of this is Ukrainian neutrality. They want to be in NATO. They’ve wanted to be in NATO for a long time. They’ve applied to be in NATO. And despite the fact the Biden-Harris regime and NATO leaders told Volodymyr Zelenksy Ukraine would not be allowed to join NATO even before the Russian invasion, Ukraine still keeps pushing.

Russia has no reason to believe Ukraine will remain neutral with current leadership. It will take an ironclad, binding international agreement with teeth and consequences in order for Vladimir Putin to believe Ukraine will stay neutral. Ukraine couldn’t just promise it. NATO would have to promise it. The United States would have to promise it. The UN would have to promise it. IF that happened, then Russia might believe it.

Here are Musk’s Tweets:

Ukraine-Russia Peace: – Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people. – Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake). – Water supply to Crimea assured. – Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

Also worth noting that a possible, albeit unlikely, outcome from this conflict is nuclear war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

There are a whole bunch of holes, and since it’s just a rich guy going off on Twitter I’m not going to go too deep into any of them. But the “plan” is not awful. I’ll disagree with Musk that his plan “is highly likely to be the outcome in the end,” especially since the powers-that-be among the globalist elite cabal will simply prolong the war until the right time for the war to end. I know most believe this regional conflict represents Russia vs NATO or East vs West, but that’s just the cover story. In reality, it’s just a part of the plan to launch The Great Reset… just like everything else that’s been happening to the world lately.

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn