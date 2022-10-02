Renowned virologist and biomedical research scientist Dr. Judy Mikovits told the equally controversial InfoWars founder and host Alex Jones that the real agenda behind the engineered Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is to take full control of the human race following the depopulation efforts.

“The plan of globalists is to control us, put us in a place of subservience and to try to make us think our God is not all we need,” Mikovits told Jones in her recent appearance on the show. “The end game was to control your brain and movement to create human 2.0. The end game is to be God.”

The New York Times bestselling author added that the summation of what they are doing is “driving a narrative to the premeditated murder of everyone who was vaccine injured over the last 40 years, regardless of the vaccine, and preservation of the favored species that they can control.”

Mikovits pointed out that what they’re injecting is a synthetic lab-manufactured virus called xenotropic murine leukemia virus-related virus (XMRV). (Related: Dr. Judy Mikovits: Every single mRNA vaccine is a synthetic virus – Brighteon.TV.)

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

She also emphasized that the “experts” who engineered the plandemic knew that a virus knows the immune system based on race gender and even culture and so it can target the vaccine-injured.

“It’s been a giant experiment for 40 years to kill these susceptible people. They intended to kill the blacks, women and children as they knew their immune systems,” she said. “The synthetic RNA was weaponized to kill the people who had been injured with the shots.”

Jones added that pieces of evidence are now surfacing and people are stepping up. Government agencies are slowly backing off, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admitting that it failed to do its job and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) board now saying not to give the vaccine to kids.

With all that has happened in the last two to three years, Mikovits is confident more people will resist the vaccines and not let the president’s Chief Medical Advisor Anthony Fauci get away with the “crimes to humanity” he committed.

She is standing firm on the fact that lab origins of the current pandemic are hardly novel – that every “pandemic” has had lab origins since 1984 when Fauci started working at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Mikovits even said in an article on Tap News Wire last year that the scenario will be the same as how Fauci, Institute of Human Virology’s Bob Gallo, the people at the top of the National Institutes of Health, CDC and FDA lied to the people about HIV/AIDS.

“Until we hold these criminals accountable, we won’t see the end of this,” she said.

Freebies, incentives offered to entice people to get vaccinated

Elsewhere in the show, Jones played a montage of videos showing various adverts and enticing commercials to get people vaccinated. The presentation showed how people are incentivized just to take the COVID-19 shots – bribing them with cash, college scholarships, free beer, lottery tickets, vehicles, guns, Super Bowl tickets donuts and hamburgers.

“They need you to give up your free will and accept this. They’re just out there in the open,” Jones said after playing the clip.

Mikovits quipped: “I honestly thought the hamburger is GMO which is an adjuvant to the poison. So it’ll kill you quicker.”

She added that everyone’s being forced to take the shots right now or maybe most people aren’t taking the shots.

“We’ve won already. Nobody’s taking that shot,” she said. Public health officials may attempt to put back restrictive measures and put other diseases in play, but Mikovits believes the people have already learned their lesson. “It doesn’t matter because people will say ‘not again,’” she said.

Visit MedicalTyranny.com for more news about government tyranny being implemented in the guise of public health measures.

FLASH SALE: Get $500 OFF on one-year food buckets, VERY limited-time offer.

Watch the full segment of “InfoWars” with Alex Jones featuring Dr. Judy Mikovits below.

This video is from the Leona Wind channel on Brighteon.com.

More related stories:

Sources include:

Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train. I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others. The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether. We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities. Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help. The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8 Our network is currently comprised of six sites: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Freedom First Network

Based Underground

Uncanceled News

Our Gold Guy We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner. Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth. While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors: MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.

MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse. We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell). Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first. Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn