AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: Kari Lake is really, really good at this.

The Republican candidate for Governor of Arizona has routinely showcased her rhetorical skills while dealing with the press. A recent example involved a supposed “gotcha” question about the 2020 election where Lake proceeded to tear apart every aspect of the reporter’s inquiry. On Saturday, she was asked about abortion and put in a worthy follow-up performance. WATCH: @KariLake on Abortion.

Also — where is @katiehobbs ? pic.twitter.com/kedmbJpfb2 — Kari Lake (@KariLake) October 2, 2022 This is another one of those “you really need to watch the clip” situations, but what Lake says breaks down into two parts.

First, she rejects the notion that pro-life policies are somehow harmful to women, saying that she wants women to understand that there are choices aside from ending a pregnancy. Abortion clinics are notorious for pressuring women into the procedure because of the financial incentive. The Republican also stated that she wants to make sure women get real healthcare when they need it.

But it was really her second point that landed as a direct indictment on the press. Lake challenges the reporter on why […]