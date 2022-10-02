Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Trump’s opponent in the 2016 election, said on Thursday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was waiting for Trump to pull the U.S. out of NATO if reelected, leaving Ukraine defenseless against a Russian invasion.
“He got his dreams fulfilled when Trump was elected,” Clinton said at a symposium at Georgetown University honoring the diplomatic legacy of the late Madeleine Albright. “And I believe that if Trump had been reelected, Putin would have waited for Trump to do what he said he was intending to do, which was to pull us out of NATO.
“And that would have created such a vacuum that invading Ukraine, which he thought was going to be easy anyway, would be a fait accompli.”
Clinton said Putin didn’t want to face Clinton as president so he meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
“He, you know, decided that he didn’t want to face me as president,” she said. “So he did all the things we now know he did that are well cataloged.”
Looking back, former President Bill Clinton said he has no regrets about supporting the expansion of NATO during his time in office, despite the move angering Russia.”I […]
Read the whole story at justthenews.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We have a Giving Fuel page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.