There was breaking news from the NFL that nobody will tie to the Covid-19 vaccines because that’s just not allowed.

Arizona Cardinals All-World defensive end JJ Watt said his heart went into “A-Fib,” or atrial fibrillation, on Wednesday and had to be shocked back into rhythm. Here’s his Tweet:

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.

I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 2, 2022

A study posted on the NIH website last year listed atrial fibrillation as an adverse reaction from the Covid-19 jabs.

According to the Mayo Clinic, atrial fibrillation “is an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm (arrhythmia) that can lead to blood clots in the heart.”

With food shortages coming, it’s a smart move to order organic, cooked, freeze-dried chicken for long-term storage from Prepper Organics.

J.J. Watt revealed today that he had to have his heart shocked back into rhythm. Mr. Watt is fully vaccinated. How many other fully vaccinated athletes are dealing with sudden and unusual heart-related issues? — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) October 2, 2022

Covid-19 injections have caused millions of adverse reactions in the United States alone. Despite this, organizations like the NFL continue to push their players, coaches, and staff to get fully vaccinated and boosted, not because the vaccines have demonstrated efficacy but because that’s what the powers-that-be expect from them.

Numerous athletes have become ill and even died due to increased physical activity that is inherent with their lifestyle combined with the adverse reactions from the Covid jabs. It’s speculated that the spike proteins cause blood clots and microclots that damage organs of the body, including and especially the heart.

Yes, We Need Your Help I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am… When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme. Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience. The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our Giving Fuel. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance. We currently operate: NOQ Report

Conservative Playlist

Uncanceled News

Based Underground

Five other conservative news sites I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested. For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.