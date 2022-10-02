The US government (and to be fair, ALL governments) and their puppets in corporate media have three speeds. When something will benefit them or their cronies, they’re in a huge rush. We saw this with the recent release of bivalent boosters which went from trials on eight mice to being deemed “safe and effective” for humans (where have we heard that one before?) in record time. When something exposes them, they bring it to a complete stop until it becomes impossible to deny any longer. We’ve seen that with massive, widespread voter from 2020 that nearly everyone in DC on both sides of the aisle and every corporate newsroom in the nation deny happened despite massive amounts of evidence.

The third speed is to stall release of information until the proper moment. An example of this is the Hunter Biden laptop. It was real. They knew it in October, 2020 when it was reported by the NY Post. Many knew it was real long before that. But they didn’t acknowledge it until 2022, long after it could do any real harm to Joe Biden.

They’re about to do it again with the Covid vaccines. Information has been trickling out for the past two months showing the jabs are neither safe nor effective. After completely deny and censoring reports and studies showing the experimental drugs cause harm, we’re finally seeing the data being allowed to come out. The reason it’s being allowed now is because anyone who was going to either willingly or begrudgingly get jabbed already has. The remnant of “purebloods” are not going to be swayed.

The FDA announced they were investigating adverse reactions from the Pfizer jabs last July. They made this announcement because we can assume they thought they’d be able to manipulate the numbers to show the benefits outweighed the risks. Then… nothing. No word from the FDA on this extremely important study came out until now. Why? Because the data points to major risks and they wouldn’t want the public to know about that until a majority of Americans had been jabbed, double-jabbed, and boosted.

Now, they’re in the process of making excuses and prepping news outlets to sugar coat what will almost certainly be a damning study. They won’t admit it’s damning. They’ll do everything they can to make it seem like it’s not a big deal, that waiting 14-months to let the cat out of the bag was somehow justified. They KNEW there was a problem from the start. At least some of them knew there would be problems before the jabs were rolled out. They didn’t care. They have an agenda sent down to them from the powers-that-be and nothing was going to stand in their way. They want every man, woman, and child on earth to be injected as many times as possible. We must continue asking why that is and warning people to be protective of their bodies, their freedoms, and their souls.

Here’s an article by Zachary Stieber from our premium news partners at The Epoch Times that gives all the exclusive details…

FDA Preparing to Publish Study on 4 Potential Adverse Events Following Pfizer Vaccination

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) researchers are preparing to publish a study on a set of data that identified four potential issues in elderly persons after COVID-19 vaccination.

The FDA announced in July 2021 that near real-time surveillance detected four potential adverse events of interest following receipt of Pfizer’s vaccine.

The agency has given zero updates on the matter since then, until Sept. 30, when a spokesperson said that a study on the surveillance is expected to be published soon.

“The medical record review and statistical analyses have recently been completed, and the overall study results are currently under internal review at FDA,” the spokesperson told The Epoch Times via email. “Release of the study findings is expected later this fall.”

The spokesperson did not respond to a request for more details. Pfizer did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2021, the FDA said the four potential adverse events of interest were detected by analyzing the health care claims database for Medicare, the government insurance plan that covers people aged 65 and older.

The events were blood clotting in the lungs, a dearth of oxygen to the heart, low blood platelet levels, and disseminated intravascular coagulation.

“These four events may not be true safety concerns, and the screening method cannot establish that the vaccine caused these AEI. FDA is sharing the initial findings of this safety study in the spirit of transparency but does not believe there is a cause for concern. There are alternative explanations for the findings, including the fact that the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was given to many high-risk individuals who were older and had significant co-morbidities,” the FDA said at the time.

“FDA continues to closely monitor the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines and will further investigate these findings by conducting more rigorous epidemiological studies. FDA will share further updates and information with the public as they become available.”

The adverse events were not identified for recipients of the other two vaccines available at the time, nor were they identified in two other surveillance systems.

Pfizer Updates

Adverse events are negative health issues that aren’t necessarily linked to a vaccine. The vaccinated groups in the clinical trials for the vaccines had higher numbers of certain adverse events, including Bell’s palsy in Pfizer’s trial, but the FDA said the trials did not reveal safety concerns, citing the background rate of Bell’s palsy in the general population and other factors. Researchers have since identified a higher rate of serious adverse events in the vaccinated arms than the unvaccinated arms.

The FDA did say that post-trial administration of the vaccines in large numbers of people “may reveal additional, potentially less frequent and/or more serious adverse events not detected in the” trials, and in the months following authorization, the FDA added warnings for adverse events to all of the available vaccines.

People set to receive the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax vaccines are told in FDA fact sheets that they could experience a severe allergic reaction. Myocarditis and pericarditis, two forms of heart inflammation, are possible after receipt of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Novavax. Evidence accumulated after the trials shows a causal link between heart inflammation and the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, U.S. health officials have said.

Other side effects that have been reported after receipt of one or more of the vaccines include swollen lymph nodes, skin tingling, blood clots, and diarrhea.

The FDA and other health agencies maintain that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks, a position challenged by some health experts.

